CBS Promotes Grammy Nominees In Prime

CBS continues to work recording artists into its prime time entertainment rotation, in this case cross-promoting the Grammy Awards, which will also air in prime time on the network.



Two Grammy nominees wil guest-star on CBS entertainment shows the same week that the Grammys air (Feb. 11, 8-11:30).



Nelly Furtado, up for Best Pop Collaboration for her song, "Promiscuous," will appear on CSI: NY, Feb 7, while Mary J.Blige, up for Record of the Year and Song of the Year, among others, will appear on Ghost Whisperer Feb. 9.



CBS recruited former Columbia Records marketing exec Amy Osler back in September to work recording artists into network programming.