CBS Programming Gamestop Stores

CBS Outernet and videogame retailer Gamestop announced a deal to bring a CBS programmed digital video network to more than 4,000 of the company’s stores.

The network, Gamestop TV, will feature product promotions, game previews and developer interviews, as well as custom content from all of CBS’ media properties. CBS Outernet will manage advertising sales for the network.

The deal with Gamestop greatly expands the reach of CBS Outernet, more than doubling its current retail store presence. When the rollout is complete in 2009, CBS Outernet will reach more than 5,500 retail locations, which according to the company attract over 150 million monthly shoppers.

"This deal gives our national and local advertisers access to the very attractive and hard to reach 18 to 34 male demographic," said Virginia Cargill, President, CBS Outernet, announcing the deal. "GameStop has been very successful using in-store advertising to boost its sales, and we look forward to providing an even more impactful network that keeps their customers informed and entertained."