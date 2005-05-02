CBS: Price Tag Pulled for Toe Tag

CBS has juggled some shows in this week's May sweeps lineup.



First, it's a move from "come on down!" to six feet under on Friday night. An originally scheduled Price is Right special May 6 at 8-9 will be replaced by a repeat of forensic hit CSI: Miami.

CBS gave no reason for pulling Price, and said it has not been rescheduled. CSI: Miami, will be followed at 9 with a repeat of CSI in JAG's old spot (the series bowed out April 29).



Elsewhere, to make way for a Dr. Phil special Wednesday, May 4, on the rehab of Pat O'Brien, host of ET-spin-off Insider, CBS will drop low-rated 60 Minutes Wednesday for the night.

The Dr. Phil special will be a case of triple synergy. Phil has a syndicated show from King World, while O'Brien's show is from Paramount. CBS, King World and Paramount are all owned by Viacom.

Dr. Phil will be followed at 9 by the episode of Cold Case that was preempted by the President's press conference last Wednesday. CBS is clearing out King of Queens and Yes, Dear to make room for Cold Case.

Yes, Dear hasn't been rescheduled, but K of Q has been re-slotted for Monday, May 9, at 8-8:30, booting Still Standing.