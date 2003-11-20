CBS ‘Postpones’ Jackson Special

CBS said late Wednesday that it is postponing its planned Michael Jackson special that was scheduled for the last day of sweeps, Nov. 26.

Santa Barbara, Calif., authorities issued an arrest warrant for Jackson Wednesday on multiple counts of child molestation. Bail for Jackson has been set at $3 million, Santa Barbara Sheriff Jim Anderson said.

"Given the gravity of the charges against Mr. Jackson, we believe it would be inappropriate at this time to broadcast the entertainment special," the network said in a statement. "However, we are very mindful that Mr. Jackson is innocent until proven guilty. We will consider broadcasting the special after the due process of the legal system runs its course."

The singer was in Las Vegas Wednesday shooting a video for his new CD, and he has "been given a specific time to surrender," Anderson said.

The CBS special, Michael Jackson Number Ones (also the title of his new CD), was touted to be "a historic journey through Michael Jackson’s unparalleled career," according to a CBS press release.

Jackson was to appear to sing his new single, "One More Chance," and be shown as he appeared in hit videos from the past. Jackson was executive producer.