CBS Podcasts As the World Turns

CBS will podcast the audio from full episodes of veteran soap As the World Turns beginning Tuesday, Jan. 17. World has been turning for 50 years now.

CBS Netcast already podcasts audio from sudser Guiding Light, the success of which spurred the addition of World, said the network.

Still to come are podcasts of "certain prime time series," according to the network.