CBS plans sweeps specials
CBS is opening the vault in more ways than one for sweeps.
A miniseries with Ted Danson, Living with the Dead, is "inspired" by
the life of medium James Van Praagh.
Plucked from the video vaults are a Mary Tyler Moore Show reunion
and a Honeymooners special.
In addition, CBS has a special episode of CSI: Crime Scene Investigation filmed in Miami. Not
coincidentally, CBS has a CSI spinoff in development tentatively called CSI
Miami.
