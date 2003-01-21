CBS plans hi-def NFL games

CBS told its affiliates at the National Association for Television Programming Executives' convention in New Orleans that it is working hard to

produce some of its National Football League coverage in high-definition (1080i, or interlaced) next season.

CBS operations and engineering executive Bob Ross said it would be

unrealistic to produce all of the games in hi-def, but the network wants to produce

one game per week.

CBS already produces the most HDTV coverage of any network, with most of its

prime time, a daily soap opera (The Young and the Restless) and college

football produced in the format.

Starting next September, The Late Show with David Letterman will also go HDTV.