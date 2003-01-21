CBS plans hi-def NFL games
CBS told its affiliates at the National Association for Television Programming Executives' convention in New Orleans that it is working hard to
produce some of its National Football League coverage in high-definition (1080i, or interlaced) next season.
CBS operations and engineering executive Bob Ross said it would be
unrealistic to produce all of the games in hi-def, but the network wants to produce
one game per week.
CBS already produces the most HDTV coverage of any network, with most of its
prime time, a daily soap opera (The Young and the Restless) and college
football produced in the format.
Starting next September, The Late Show with David Letterman will also go HDTV.
