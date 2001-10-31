CBS places three full-season bets

CBS has given full-season orders to three series and has all but cancelled

Saturday night drama Citizen Baines.

The network picked up the back-nine episodes on freshman series The Education of Max Bickford and The Agency, as well as second-year drama That's Life on Wednesday.

Bickford, which stars Richard Dreyfuss, has averaged 12.0 million viewers and a 3.0 rating/7 share in adults 18-49, according to Nielsen Media Research.

The Agency is averaging 10.1 million viewers and a 3.6/9, while That's Life is at

7.1 million viewers and a 2.2/7.

Citizen Baines, which is from ER producer John Wells, will air only twice during the upcoming November sweeps and sources say the series will not return after.

There had been rumors that CBS was going to move Citizen Baines from its Saturday at 9 p.m. ET/PT time

slot, but insiders now say that the show is being cancelled.

The series has averaged 1.8 rating in adults 18-49 and 8.2 million so far this season.

A CBS spokesman had no comment on the future of Baines. - Joe Schlosser