CBS Picks Up Three Drama Pilots

CBS has picked up a trio of drama pilots, the network said late Thursday. All three are from CBS Paramount NetworkTelevision.

The three programs are:

Back, which follows a man who returns home only to discovery that he had been reported missing eight years earlier, following 9/11. He now has to reconnect with family and friends that have moved on without him.

U.S. Attorney Project, a legal drama about a team of federal prosecutors in the U.S. Attorney’s office in Manhattan.

Washington Field, about an elite FBI team that handles only the most critical cases out of the bureau’s DC office.