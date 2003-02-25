CBS picks up Sullivan's show

CBS has ordered a sitcom pilot starring Nicole Sullivan, who began appearing

in its King of Queens starting last fall.

The as-yet-untitled show is about a veterinarian, Sullivan, who is newly

married to a man with three brothers, all of whom she must deal with in one way

or another.

Susan Dickes (Just Shoot Me, The Drew Carey Show, Mad About

You) will write and executive-produce the pilot, which is from Touchstone

Television.