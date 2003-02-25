CBS picks up Sullivan's show
CBS has ordered a sitcom pilot starring Nicole Sullivan, who began appearing
in its King of Queens starting last fall.
The as-yet-untitled show is about a veterinarian, Sullivan, who is newly
married to a man with three brothers, all of whom she must deal with in one way
or another.
Susan Dickes (Just Shoot Me, The Drew Carey Show, Mad About
You) will write and executive-produce the pilot, which is from Touchstone
Television.
