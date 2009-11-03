CBS Picks Up More 'Purpose'

CBS has picked up five more episodes of "Accidentally On Purpose."

Greenlight is a sign that the Eye still sees some promise in the Jenna Elfman starrer, particularly after the show exhibited an uptick in Monday night's ratings.

But "Accidentally" still hasn't kept pace with the rest of the Eye's strong Monday lineup - hence the decision to pick up a "back five" instead of a "back nine."

"Accidentally's" Monday night seg averaged 8.5 million viewers - its best performance since the show's preem - on Monday night. Show on Monday posted a 3.2 rating/8 share among adults 18-49.

CBS TV Studios produces "Accidentally," which comes from exec producers Claudia Lonow, Lloyd Braun, Gail Berman and Gene Stein.

Show stars Elfman as a single woman who gets pregnant after a one-night stand with a younger man - and winds up sticking with him. "Accidentally" also stars Ashley Jensen, Jon Foster, Grant Show, Lennon Parham and Nicolas Wright."

