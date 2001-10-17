CBS picks up Guardian back nine
CBS has picked up the back nine episodes of its new drama, The
Guardian.
The series
has averaged 14.9 million viewers in its first four broadcasts, and on Tuesday, it
averaged 15.1 million viewers and a 3.9 rating/9 share in adults 18 through
49, according to Nielsen Media Research.
It is also the most-watched new drama of the season.
The Guardian is produced by Columbia TriStar
Television and CBS Productions.
