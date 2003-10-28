CBS Picks Up Five New Shows

CBS may have moved David E. Kelley’s new drama, Brotherhood of Poland, NH

off the schedule, but on Monday the network gave full-season orders to its remaining five new shows: sitcom Two and a Half Men

and dramas Cold Case

, Navy NCIS

, Joan of Arcadia

and The Handler

.

Two and a Half Men

, airing in the protected Monday 9:30 p.m. time slot behind Everybody Loves Raymond

and before CSI: Miami

, is averaging 15.9 million viewers, 5.2 rating/12 share in adults 18-49 and 6.6/14 in adults 25-54, while retaining an average 85% of its Raymond lead-in.

Compared to last year’s Still Standing

—now airing Mondays at 8:30 p.m.—Two and a Half Men

is underperforming the time period, down 3% in viewers, 13% in adults 18-49 and 8% in adults 25-54.

Two and a Half Men

is produced by Chuck Lorre Productions and the Tannenbaum Company, in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Productions.

Cold Case

, executive produced by Jerry Bruckheimer in association with Warner Bros. Television, is averaging 13.6 million viewers, 3.1/8 in adults 18-49, and 4.3/10 in adults 25-54.

Cold Case

is improving its Sunday 8 p.m. time period year-to-year by 50% in viewers, 15% in adults 18-49 and 39% in adults 25-54. Last year, Bram & Alice

, Becker

and My Big Fat Greek Life

all aired in the slot.

Navy NCIS

is averaging 12.3 million viewers, 2.8/8 in adults 18-49 and 4.1/10 in adults 25-54 in its Tuesday 8 p.m. time slot, but is down 18% in viewers, 20% in adults 18-49 and 11% in adults 25-54 from JAG

a year ago. JAG

now airs Fridays at 9 p.m.

CBS has had success with its new Friday schedule, leading off with Barbara Hall’s Joan of Arcadia

. Joan

is averaging 11.64 million viewers, 3.0/11 in adults 18-49 and 4.4/14 adults 25-54, up 36% year to year in viewers and adults 18-49 and up 57% in adults 25-54. Joan of Arcadia

is produced by Barbara Hall Productions in association with CBS Productions and Sony Television.

The Handler, on Fridays at 10 p.m., also is improving its time period compared to last year’s entry, Robbery Homicide Division

. Averaging 9.64 million viewers, 2.5/8 in adults 18-49 and 3.7/10 in adults 25-54, The Handler

is up 30% in viewers, 14% in adults 18-49 and 28% in adults 25-54. The Handler

is produced by Viacom Productions.