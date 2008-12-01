CBS Picks Up Five More Episodes Of 'Eleventh Hour'
By Staff
CBS has picked up five more episodes of Jerry Bruckheimer’s crime drama Eleventh Hour, the network announced Monday.
Hour has averaged 12 million viewers in its Thursday night 10 p.m. timeslot. It is the number two watched show behind CBS’ other crime drama The Mentalist.
CBS recently gave Jay Mohr comedy Gary Unmarried a full-season order and also picked up three more episodes of Worst Week.
