CBS Picks Up Big Bang, Four Dramas
By Jim Benson
In its first comedy pickup of the new season, CBS has added Warner Bros.’ Big Bang Theory.
CBS, which presents its fall primetime schedule Wednesday, has ordered dramas Viva Laughlin, Cane, Moonlight (formerly Twilight) and Swingtown, along with the reality series Power of 10, according to industry sources.
The drama selections come as CBS has moved to take more chances next season and inject new life into its aging schedule.
CBS declined to comment.
