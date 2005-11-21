CBS Picking Up Close to Home

It’s official—CBS is close to announcing that after two airings in the slot, it will move Close To Home permanently to 9 p.m. Friday and pick up the rookie series for a full season.

The outcome of this case was never much in doubt following its performance this past Friday, when Close solidified CBS’ winning ways on the night, retaining most of the audience out of 8 p.m. entry, Ghost Whisperer.

According to the fast nationals, Close earned a 3.2 rating/10 share in adults 18-49, verses 3.4/11 for lead-in Ghost.

With double-digit growth in each of the two weeks from the previous time period occupant, Threshold, which moves into Close's former 10 p.m. Tuesday slot for a tryout this week, Close helped lead-out Numb3rs to another strong 3.5/11 Friday performance.

Close had been on the fence until its move to Fridays, where it was a more compatible fit with its lead-in.