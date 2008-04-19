CBS Photog Rescued from Captors in Iraq

CBS journalist Richard Butler was freed by Iraqi troops last week in a raid on a house in Basra. Butler, who was working for CBS as a cameraman, was taken more than two months ago.

"We are incredibly grateful that our colleague, Richard Butler, has been released and is safe," CBS said in a statement. "He was taken Feb. 10 in Basra while on assignment for CBS News. He is apparently in good condition."

CNN showed video of a buoyant Butler hugging Iraqi officials and saying that they had stormed the house, overcome his guards and freed him.