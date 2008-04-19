CBS Photog Rescued from Captors in Iraq
CBS journalist Richard Butler was freed by Iraqi troops last week in a raid on a house in Basra. Butler, who was working for CBS as a cameraman, was taken more than two months ago.
"We are incredibly grateful that our colleague, Richard Butler, has been released and is safe," CBS said in a statement. "He was taken Feb. 10 in Basra while on assignment for CBS News. He is apparently in good condition."
CNN showed video of a buoyant Butler hugging Iraqi officials and saying that they had stormed the house, overcome his guards and freed him.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.