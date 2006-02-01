CBS Peddles Survivor Online

CBS is opening up a direct-to-consumer Internet video business by making reality show Survivor available online after its Thursday, Feb. 2, premiere on CBS.com.

The network, which already sell shows such as CSI through Google Video, will allow customers to buy Survivor episodes for $1.99 each and view them for up to 24 hours after purchase.



The episodes will be available on CBS.com through June 2006.



The announcement, the first by a network selling shows directly through its Web site, came the same day that Capitol Broadcasting announced it wanted to demonstrate how local CBS affiliates could potentially offer CBS programming online in local-broadcast markets, using “Air to Web” technology from Decisionmark.

