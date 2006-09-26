CBS, PBS Top News & Doc Emmys

CBS and PBS topped the news and documentary Emmy winners with five awards apiece. The statues were handed out at a ceremony in New York Monday night. For a full list of the winners, click here.

CBS' 60 Minutes was the most-honored show with four awards (48 Hours was CBS' other win).

Cable's History Channel beat out ABC and NBC for third place with four awards. ABC followed with three, tied with the National Geographic Channel. NBC and CNN tied with two apiece.

The late Peter Jennings' name was much in evidence, with all three of ABC's awards going to stories from World News Tonight with Peter Jennings.

Regional TV station winners were Hearst-Argyle's WBAL TV Baltimore and CBS-owned WBBM-TV Chicago.

Bill Moyers was given the Lifetime Achievement Award, while three groups, the Committee to Protect Journalists, The International Press Institute, and Reporters Without Borders, were saluted for their defense of press freedom around the globe.