CBS, PBS lead news Emmys

CBS and PBS excelled in the annual News and Documentary Emmy Awards, winning 15 awards between them.

In the awards presented Wednesday night in New York City, CBS won eight Emmys, with 60 Minutes garnering most of those for segments including its interview with Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh. PBS pulled down seven awards, including one for Frontline's special Drug Wars documentary.

ABC got three nods, including one for its coverage of the Elian Gonzalez case on World News Tonight Weekend and NBC won four, including one for a Nightly News story, ``Mozambique: A Nation Drowning.'' On the cable side, CNBC took five awards and HBO won two, one for its historical doc, The Children of Chabannes.

- Richard Tedesco