CBS Paramount Shops Swingtown to Cable

The on-screen grownups of Swingtown are not the only ones exploring their options, as CBS is courting a new partner for the couple-swapping rookie drama.

The show, produced by the CBS Paramount Network Television studio, has had disappointing ratings in its debut run on CBS this summer. But it has many fans within the company who want to see it return, either on CBS or somewhere else. So, sources say, the drama is now being shopped around to potential cable buyers in the event CBS gives it the ax. CBS declined comment.

Swingtown depicts a 1970s Chicago suburb where neighbors swap partners. It got some early buzz because of its racy subject matter. Sources say the pitch to cable networks is that, free from FCC regulations, cable could take the series in a direction that broadcast networks wouldn't dare, but that no deal is imminent.

CBS demoted the show last month from its spot on Thursday nights at 10 to Fridays at 10. Prior to the move, the show averaged 6.7 million viewers, and a 2.3 rating in the 18-49 demo. After the move, the show predictably fell to an average of just 3.9 million viewers and a 1.3 average rating in the demo.