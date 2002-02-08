CBS: Pakistani police fooled
CBS News reported Friday that Pakistani police believed kidnapped Wall
Street Journal reporter Daniel Pearl was to be released Wednesday, but they
were 'outfoxed by the man they say masterminded the kidnapping.'
CBS News correspondent Barry Peterson's report said police had focused their
investigation on militant Ahmad Omar Saeed Sheikh. They told Saeed they had
arrested members of his family as a bargaining chip, and offered their release
in exchange for Pearl.
Saeed said Pearl would be free within hours, but instead made a getaway.
'Now police are admitting that their investigation has faltered,' CBS
reported.
Pearl's whereabouts remained unknown late last week, with no confirmed
contacts from the abductors in more than one week.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.