CBS: Pakistani police fooled

CBS News reported Friday that Pakistani police believed kidnapped Wall

Street Journal reporter Daniel Pearl was to be released Wednesday, but they

were 'outfoxed by the man they say masterminded the kidnapping.'

CBS News correspondent Barry Peterson's report said police had focused their

investigation on militant Ahmad Omar Saeed Sheikh. They told Saeed they had

arrested members of his family as a bargaining chip, and offered their release

in exchange for Pearl.

Saeed said Pearl would be free within hours, but instead made a getaway.

'Now police are admitting that their investigation has faltered,' CBS

reported.

Pearl's whereabouts remained unknown late last week, with no confirmed

contacts from the abductors in more than one week.