CBS-Owned Stations Connect with Bloggers

CBS Television Stations launched the CBS Local Ad Network, a partnership between the CBS owned-and-operated stations, the blog community and social-networking Web sites. CBS’ stations are syndicating local news “widgets” -- downloadable interactive boxes for the user’s desktop featuring headlines, images and links to the local stations’ site -- to blogs and other hyper-local Web sites. The CBS stations will deliver real-time news feeds to the widget.

The widget will include a banner ad. Partner sites will receive a portion of the ad revenue from the CBS stations.

Marketers that have agreed to partner in the Local Ad Network include AT&T (with WBBM Chicago) and Liberty Mutual Insurance (with WBZ Boston).

"The CBS Local Ad Network again positions our stations at the forefront of an unprecedented locally focused venture," CBS Television Stations digital media group president and general manager Jonathan Leess said. "After first setting the standard for local news coverage online, our stations now lead the effort to engage other local sites and we invite them to share in the revenue. The CBS Local Ad Network also opens up exciting new avenues for our advertising partners to efficiently extend their reach to valued local audiences while associating themselves with our CBS brands and content."

Web firm SyndiGO will recruit and manage the stable of blogs and social-media sites that will make up the Local Ad Network. The platform launched in Boston, Dallas/Fort Worth, San Francisco, Denver and Chicago, and it will roll out in several more CBS O&O markets in the coming weeks.

The CBS station group comprises 29 stations, including 16 CBS outlets and 9 The CW outlets.