CBS Outlines Post-Strike Returns of Original Series

CBS was the first network to outline post-strike plans to return originals to air, with a block of comedies -- How I Met Your Mother, Big Bang Theory and Two and a Half Men -- returning March 17 and dramas following soon after beginning with CSI: Miami March 24.

The network will bring back 4-9 episodes each of the shows it is rushing back into production to schedule for later this season

CBS confirmed that it is not bringing back The Unit, Cane or Shark for the rest of this season. Swingtown also still has yet to find a place on its schedule.

The CW earlier this week finalized plans for which shows it is bringing back, but it did not set return dates as CBS has done. And ABC announced that nine series, including four rookies, would be back next season but announced no plans for this season. Fox and NBC also continue to work on their scheduling plans.

Returning CBS series with their anticipated return dates and expected number of new episodes are as follows:

• How I Met Your Mother, March 17, nine

• The Big Bang Theory, March 17, nine

• Two and a Half Men, March 17, nine

• CSI: Miami, March 24, eight

• Cold Case, March 30, five

• Criminal Minds, April 2, seven

• CSI: NY, April 2, seven

• CSI, April 3, six

• Without a Trace, April 23, six

• Ghost Whisperer, April 4, six

• Numb3rs, April 4, six

• NCIS, April 8, seven

• Moonlight, April 11, four

• Rules of Engagement, April 14, six

• Shark, TBD, four