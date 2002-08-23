CBS out-Crows NBC Wednesday

According to Nielsen Media Research fast national ratings, 60 Minutes

II (with a 7.2 rating/13 share) and a two-hour special episode of Big

Brother 3 (6.5/11) with Sheryl Crow drove a CBS victory Wednesday night,

despite being outscored by NBC's Law and Order (8.7/15) and the vote-off

episode of Fox hit American Idol (7.8/13).

ABC's top draw was a repeat episode of My Wife & Kids (5.5/10) at

8:30 p.m. The network's reality program, ICU: Arkansas, scored a 3.7/05

and was beaten by Fox's 30 Seconds to Fame (3.9/07). A repeat of

The Bernie Mac Show provided Fox a 5.2/9 lead-in to American Idol,

contributing to Fox's victory in adults 18 through 49 for the 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. time

period.

The tale of the tape for the night in households was CBS 6.7 rating/12

share, NBC 6.0/10, Fox 5.2/9 and ABC 4.5/8.

In adults 18 through 49, it was Fox 4.2/3, CBS 4.0/12, NBC 2.9/9 and ABC

2.7/8.