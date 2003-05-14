CBS out to boost Wednesdays, Fridays
CBS unveiled five new dramas, three of them crime-based, and two new comedies
for the fall season Wednesday morning in New York.
The network is aggressively moving shows around this year, trying to
strengthen Wednesday and Friday nights with known shows from Monday and Tuesday
and hoping to give Sunday a boost by building another Jerry Bruckheimer
franchise, Cold Case, at 8 p.m.
Monday nights, CBS will leave Yes, Dear at 8 p.m. and smash hit
Everybody Loves Raymond at 9 p.m., and it will move sophomore comedy
Still Standing to 8:30 p.m.
King of Queens moves to Wednesdays at 9 p.m., where it faces tough
competition against ABC's top show, The Bachelor, and NBC's The West
Wing.
Raymond will be followed by new comedy Two and a Half Men,
starring Charlie Sheen and Jon Cryer, which CBS chairman and CEO Leslie Moonves
called the strongest comedy of CBS' development.
CSI: Miami remains at 10 p.m., leaving CBS' Monday lineup as prime time's
most formidable.
Tuesday nights, CBS kicks off at 8 p.m. with JAG spinoff Navy
CIS, not to be confused with CSI, although Moonves admitted that it
probably wouldn't hurt if viewers did confuse the two similarly themed
shows.
The Guardian and Judging Amy stay intact at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m.
CBS hopes to improve Wednesday nights, leaving 60 Minutes II in place,
followed by King of Queens at 9 p.m.
Moonves conceded that the lead-in is awkward, but "c'est la guerre," he said. "You
can't have perfect flow throughout the entire network."
King of Queens will be followed by new comedy The Stones,
developed by David Kohan and Max Mutchnik, the creators of Will &
Grace.
David E. Kelley's new drama, The Brotherhood of Poland, N.H., will air
at 10 p.m. against NBC's Law & Order and ABC's new Karen
Sisco.
Moonves called Brotherhood "the closest thing to Picket Fences"
Kelley has done since that show, with a unique point of view.
Brotherhood could fare well in that spot, especially since it will be one
of the few family-oriented dramas on the "Big Four" networks.
Thursday nights -- on which CBS beats NBC by 2 million viewers, according to
Moonves -- remain intact and are expected to grow with Survivor at 8 p.m.,
CSI: Crime Scene Investigation at 9 p.m. and Without a Trace at 10 p.m.
CBS is completely revamping Fridays, moving JAG from Tuesdays at 8
p.m. to Fridays at 9 p.m.
CBS will open the night with Joan of Arcadia, a show about a suburban
family with a teen-age daughter to whom God appears in all sorts of forms.
The Handler, starring The Sopranos' Joe Pantoliano, airs at 10
p.m.
CBS will continue to program Saturday nights, with 48 Hours
Investigates at 8 p.m., Hack at 9 p.m., moving from Fridays at 9
p.m., and The District remaining at 10 p.m.
On Sunday nights, CBS will open with 60 Minutes at 7 p.m., followed by
Cold Case.
Becker and My Big Fat Greek Life both are off the schedule, with
Greek Life dead and CBS in discussions with Becker's producers.
CBS will keep its Sunday-night movie franchise at 9 p.m.
