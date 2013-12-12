CBS Orders Two More ‘Survivor’ Seasons

CBS has ordered two more seasons of Survivor, the 29th and 30th for the reality mainstay. The new editions will air during the 2014-2015 season.

“Survivor continues to set the bar for outstanding production values [and] compelling storytelling while delivering fresh new adventures every season,” said Nina Tassler, president of CBS Entertainment.

Survivor was a network-defining for CBS when it began, with the finale of its debut season finishing second only to the Super Bowl in the 200 ratings. It has remained a consistent performer even as overall broadcast viewership has declined. The current season, titled “Blood vs. Water”—whose finale airs Dec. 15—regularly wins its Wednesday, 8 p.m. timeslot, averaging 11.3 million viewers and a 3.1 rating with adults ages 18-49.

Host and executive producer Jeff Probst will return for the new seasons.