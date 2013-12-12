Trending

CBS Orders Two More ‘Survivor’ Seasons

By

CBS has ordered two more seasons of Survivor, the 29th and 30th for the reality mainstay. The new editions will air during the 2014-2015 season.

Survivor continues to set the bar for outstanding production values [and] compelling storytelling while delivering fresh new adventures every season,” said Nina Tassler, president of CBS Entertainment.

Survivor was a network-defining for CBS when it began, with the finale of its debut season finishing second only to the Super Bowl in the 200 ratings. It has remained a consistent performer even as overall broadcast viewership has declined. The current season, titled “Blood vs. Water”—whose finale airs Dec. 15—regularly wins its Wednesday, 8 p.m. timeslot, averaging 11.3 million viewers and a 3.1 rating with adults ages 18-49.

Host and executive producer Jeff Probst will return for the new seasons.