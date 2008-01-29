CBS Orders Two More Seasons of Survivor

CBS picked up two more editions of reality show Survivor, the 17th and 18th editions of the show. The network also announced that Jeff Probst signed a new agreement to remain as host. Probst has hosted the show since its inception in 2000.

"Survivor is a show that defies ratings gravity," said Ghen Maynard, executive vice president of alternative programming and entertainment content for new media, CBS Paramount Network Television Entertainment Group in a statement. "It is truly remarkable feat to be winning your time period in all ratings categories after 15 editions. The show's success is testimony to the creativity and passion of Mark [Burnett], Jeff and the entire production team; and to a brilliant concept that continually introduces new casts and settings, making each season feel like a new series."

The show’s 15th season, Survivor China, completed its run last fall, garnering a 6.2 rating/15 share in the key 25-54 demographic. The show may not have the ratings it once held early in its run, but it has been a solid anchor for CBS’ Thursday-night lineup.

The new editions of Survivor will be broadcast during the 2008-09 season.