CBS orders two for fall

CBS Wednesday ordered a drama presentation and a comedy for fall.

Drama Joan of Acadia is about a contemporary Joan of Arc, a young girl

to whom God appears in a different form each week.

Barbara Hall will write and executive-produce the show from Twentieth Century

Fox Television.

Hall also developed and writes Judging Amy.

Family Show, from Sony Pictures Television, is a sitcom written by Matthew Carlson about

parents dealing with their teen-age kids having their own child.

Carlson was a producer on The Wonder Years and executive producer of

God, the Devil and Bob.