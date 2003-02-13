CBS orders two for fall
CBS Wednesday ordered a drama presentation and a comedy for fall.
Drama Joan of Acadia is about a contemporary Joan of Arc, a young girl
to whom God appears in a different form each week.
Barbara Hall will write and executive-produce the show from Twentieth Century
Fox Television.
Hall also developed and writes Judging Amy.
Family Show, from Sony Pictures Television, is a sitcom written by Matthew Carlson about
parents dealing with their teen-age kids having their own child.
Carlson was a producer on The Wonder Years and executive producer of
God, the Devil and Bob.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.