CBS Orders Up Sci-Fi Drama

ET, phone CBS

The network has ordered a pilot for a science-fiction drama about a team charged with making "first contact" with a mysterious alien life form.

A female government contingency analyst leads the group of scientists and military personnel in Threshold, which is executive produced by David Heyman and David Goyer, written by Bragi Schut and directed by Goyer.

The show's co-executive producers are Schut and Mark Rosen. Co-owned Paramount is the studio.