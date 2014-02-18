CBS Orders Pilot for ‘CSI’ Spinoff

CBS has ordered a pilot for a planted spinoff of long-running drama CSI, the network confirmed Tuesday. The pilot will air this spring as an episode of CSI.

The pilot will be written and executive produced by CSI cocreators Anthony E. Zuiker, Carol Mendelsohn, and Ann Donahue. Jerry Bruckheimer and Jonathan Littman will also serve as executive producers. The pilot will be produced by Mary Aiken and inspired by her work as a cyberpsychologist.

Unlike previous CSI spinoffs CSI: Miami and CSI: NY, which exported the criminal-forensics model of the original series to new locations, the new series would focus on a cyberpsychologist working in the cyber-crimes division at FBI headquarters in Quantico, Va. CBS aired CSI: Miami from 2002 to 2012 and CSI: NY from 2004 to 2013.

CSI is currently in its 14th season. Its most recent original episode aired Feb. 6 and drew a 2.0 live plus same day Nielsen rating among adults 18-49.