Primetime Ratings: ‘Idol’ Up Slightly From Last Wednesday

American Idol was broadcast’s highest rated show Wednesday night, bringing in a 3.9 among adults 18-49 according to Nielsen overnight numbers, up 3% from last Wednesday—Idol’s first week-over-week increase this season. Fox was the night’s top network with a 3.9 rating and 11 share.

CBS finished second with a 2.1/6. The 200th episode of Criminal Minds finished with a 2.8, up 27% from its last original episode two weeks ago. CSI grew 25% from two weeks ago to a 2.0.

ABC finished third with a 1.9/5. The Middle was down 4% from its last original two weeks ago with a 2.2. Suburgatory was up 13% from last week at 1.7. Modern Family increased 3% from two weeks ago to 3.5. Super Fun Night increased 23% from last week to 1.6. Nashville tied a series low, down 13% from last week at 1.3.

NBC special How to Raise an Olympian, presented by P&G, drew a 1.1. Law & Order: SVU was down 10% from last week at 1.8. Chicago P.D. was even with last week at 1.7. NBC finished fourth with a 1.5/4.

The CW finished with a 0.7/2. Arrow was down one tenth at 1.0. The Tomorrow People declined 29% to 0.5. In the network’s target 18-34 demo, Arrow earned a 0.8 and The Tomorrow People earned a 0.3.