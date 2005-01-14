CBS Orders More Prime Crime

CBS has ordered a new pilot from Jerry Bruckheimer, the man behind CSI: Crime Scene Investigation and five other hits that helped to propel the network to first place in the American broadcast world.

The network has signed the pilot for American Crime, a drama about the struggles of a criminal prosecutor who fights suburban injustice while balancing the challenges of being a new mom. It's executive produced by Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman and Jim Leonard.



Leonard is the writer and Warner Bros Television is the studio. It's one of at least three Bruckheimer projects in development pipelines for next season. He's also working on E-Ring, a Pentagon drama, for NBC, and an untitled drama for The WB about a pair of mismatched lawyers.

If they all make it to air, Bruckheimer could end up with at least nine television shows in production next season, most for CBS. In addition to the original CSI, Bruckheimer is also executive producer of The Amazing Race,CSI, CSI: Miami, CSI: New York, Cold Case and Without a Trace.

He's also committed to do several movies, including Pirates of the Caribbean 2. His previous film credits include National Treasure, Pirates of the Caribbean, Black Hawk Down, Beverly Hills Cop, Flash Dance and American Gigolo.