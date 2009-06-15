CBS Orders More ‘I Get That A Lot'

CBS ordered three more editions of I Get That A Lot, a hidden-camera special in which celebrities take on everyday roles and people react accordingly, for the new TV season.

The inaugural special, featuring Heidi Klum, Jeff Probst, Jessica Simpson, Mario Lopez, LeAnn Rimes and Ice T, aired on April Fool's Day. It won its time period in households, total viewers, and the key adult demos 25-54, 18-49 and 18-34.

That was CBS's best delivery in the time slot in viewers, adults 25-54, adults 18-49 and adults 18-34 since December 3, 2008.

Participants for the new editions will be announced at a later date, according to the network. The specials are likely to air quarterly.

I Get That A Lot is produced by Magic Molehill Productions in association with LMNO Entertainment. Eric Schotz is the executive producer.