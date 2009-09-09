CBS Orders More 'Big Brother'
CBS has ordered a 12th edition of Big Brother to air next summer.
Eye confirmed the renewal of the Endemol-produced skein on Wednesday. Network is in talks with longtime showrunners Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan to return as Big Brother showrunners. The pair recently signed an overall production pact with Sony Pictures T.
