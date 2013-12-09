CBS Orders 'Dovekeepers' Miniseries for 2015

CBS has ordered four-part miniseries The Dovekeepers for 2015.

The project is the first under CBS Entertainment and CBS Television Studios' limited series and event programming unit.

The Dovekeepers is from Mark Burnett and Roma Downey, the duo behind History's miniseries The Bible. It is a co-production between CBS Television Studios and LightWorkers Media.

The four-hour series is based on Alice Hoffman’s historical novel of the same name, about four women whose lives intersect in a fight for survival at the siege of Masada.

"The Dovekeepers is a compelling, beautifully written novel that combines history and fiction into a timeless story of survival and heroism," said Nina Tassler, president, CBS Entertainment. "We're thrilled to be working with Roma Downey and Mark Burnett to bring Alice Hoffman’s epic saga to life. Mark and Roma possess an amazing passion for telling biblical stories and for producing entertaining television on an event scale."