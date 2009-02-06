CBS Orders Big D Comedy Pilot
By Alex Weprin
CBS has given a pilot order to a comedy from former That 70's Show executive producers Jackie and Jeff Filgo.
The comedy, Big D, follows a New York City couple that moves to the husband's hometown of Dallas, Texas, where his mother makes life difficult for his east coast wife.
Warner Brothers Television is producing the pilot for CBS.
