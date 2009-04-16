CBS Orders 15th Season of 'The Amazing Race'
By Alex Weprin
CBS is giving competition series The Amazing Race another go-around. The network has ordered a 15th installment of the series, which will air during the 2009/2010 season.
The Amazing Race has long been a critical darling, winning the Outstanding Reality-Competition Program Emmy award every year since it was created six years ago.
This season, Race is averaging nearly 11 million viewers and a 3.4/8 among P18-49, winning its timeslot in both four of the last five weeks.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.