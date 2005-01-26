CBS O&O's Take Insider Through 2008
After just 20 weeks on the air, Paramount Domestic Television's freshman Entertainment Tonight spinoff, The Insider, has been picked up by the CBS owned-and-operated stations through 2008. Both Paramount and CBS are owned by Viacom Inc.
Stations signing on to the long-term deal for the syndicated access magazine show include top-market outlets WCBS New York, KCBS Los Angeles, KYW Philadelphia, WBZ Boston and WWJ Detroit.
