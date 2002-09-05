CBS offers up more HD college sports
CBS, with the help of Samsung Electronics America Inc. and Sears, Roebuck and Co., will
be bringing 15 college-football games and two college-basketball games to
viewers in high-definition TV this fall.
The two regular-season hoops games are a first, as CBS college-basketball HD
coverage was previously limited to the NCAA Final Four.
The football games will be broadcast every Saturday, with the basketball games
broadcast Dec. 14 (Florida/Maryland) and 21
(UCLA/Kansas).
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.