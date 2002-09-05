CBS offers up more HD college sports

CBS, with the help of Samsung Electronics America Inc. and Sears, Roebuck and Co., will

be bringing 15 college-football games and two college-basketball games to

viewers in high-definition TV this fall.

The two regular-season hoops games are a first, as CBS college-basketball HD

coverage was previously limited to the NCAA Final Four.

The football games will be broadcast every Saturday, with the basketball games

broadcast Dec. 14 (Florida/Maryland) and 21

(UCLA/Kansas).