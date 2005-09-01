CBS To Offer Podcasts

CBS.com next week will get into the podcasting business with the launch of CBS Netcast.

Visitors to the the network's site (CBS.com) can download the audio to complete episodes of Guiding Light as well as podcasts related to Big Brother, Survivor and the daytime online show Soap Box. Prime time series might also be in the mix.

CBS Netcast's first offering, a Guiding Light episode, will be available on Sept. 6 at 6 p.m. EST.

The dedicated site lets CBS get into podcasting in a big way, said Larry Kramer, president, CBS Digital Media. “This engages the consumer with a unique experience that complements the broadcasts on the network."