CBS' Numb3rs Does Good Numbers

While the numbers for CBS crime drama Numb3rs Friday weren't as dramatic as its debut the previous Sunday, its 4.9 rating/14 share in the key 18-49 demo at 10 p.m. Jan. 28 was good enough for a solid first place in the time period.

The series debuted Sunday, Jan. 23, at 10 p.m. with a whopping 8.1/19, but that's largely because its lead-in was the AFC championship game.

In its new Friday night regular time period, the show was CBS's most-watched show of the night, improving strongly on its lead-in, a 3.5/10 for a repeat of CSI.

It soundly beat 20/20 on ABC (3.5/10) and nearly doubled the ratings/share of a new episode of NBC crime drama, Medical Investigation (2.5/7).