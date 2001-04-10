CBS not flattered by Boot Camp
CBS is suing Fox over reality series Boot Camp, claiming that it is a
rip-off of Survivor.
The lawsuit -- filed jointly by CBS and Survivor Productions in a Los Angeles
U.S. District Court -- claimed that 'aside from its military setting, the
premise of and format of Boot Camp are virtually identical to
Survivor.'
The suit also claimed that Boot Camp producers LMNO Productions first
pitched the series to CBS as a reality show designed to capitalize on the
success of Survivor.
'There is absolutely no basis for the claims made by CBS and Mark Burnett,'
Fox Broadcasting Co. said in a prepared statement. 'The shows are very
different, and we believe this is a frivolous lawsuit.'
