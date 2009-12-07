CBS News Wins Four Business Emmys

The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences

announced winners of its 7th Annual Emmy Awards for Business & Financial

News Reporting Dec. 7. CBS News won four, the most. PBS won 2 and BBC America

and CFR.org each won one.

Three of CBS News' awards went to 60

Minutes pieces reported by Scott Pelley: "The Chairman," produced

by Rebecca Peterson, Henry Schuster; "World of Trouble," produced by

Michael Radutzky and Graham Messick; and "The Bottom," produced by

Joel Bach and David Gelber.

The CBS Evening Newswith Katie Couric won for "Follow The

Money," reported by Sharyl Attkisson and produced by Bill Piersol and

Christopher Scholl.

PBS' Frontline won the outstanding

documentary Emmy for The Madoff Affair,

while The NewsHour with Jim Lehrer

took home the Emmy for coverage in a regular newscast for The Faces Behind the Numbers.

The Council on Foreign Relations web site (CFR.org) was recognized in the

"new approaches to business & financial reporting" category for Crisis Guide: The Global Economy.