CBS News Wins Four Business Emmys
The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences
announced winners of its 7th Annual Emmy Awards for Business & Financial
News Reporting Dec. 7. CBS News won four, the most. PBS won 2 and BBC America
and CFR.org each won one.
Three of CBS News' awards went to 60
Minutes pieces reported by Scott Pelley: "The Chairman," produced
by Rebecca Peterson, Henry Schuster; "World of Trouble," produced by
Michael Radutzky and Graham Messick; and "The Bottom," produced by
Joel Bach and David Gelber.
The CBS Evening Newswith Katie Couric won for "Follow The
Money," reported by Sharyl Attkisson and produced by Bill Piersol and
Christopher Scholl.
PBS' Frontline won the outstanding
documentary Emmy for The Madoff Affair,
while The NewsHour with Jim Lehrer
took home the Emmy for coverage in a regular newscast for The Faces Behind the Numbers.
The Council on Foreign Relations web site (CFR.org) was recognized in the
"new approaches to business & financial reporting" category for Crisis Guide: The Global Economy.
