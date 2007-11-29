CBS News Staffs Up for Election Year

CBS News named Marc Ambinder chief political consultant for all CBS broadcasts and platforms.

Ambinder continues to be an associate editor at The Atlantic and a contributing editor for National Journal.

In addition, Steve Chaggaris, deputy political director for CBS News, was named political director as the network ramps up for crunch time in the 2008 campaign.

Chaggaris has been with the network for the past eight years as a producer and reporter covering Washington and politics.