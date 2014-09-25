CBS News’ Licht, Bravo’s Cohen, SNL’s King, Showtime’s Espinoza to Keynote #LiveTV Summit

CBS News’ Chris Licht, Bravo’s Andy Cohen, SNL’s Don Roy King and Showtime Networks’ Stephen Espinoza will keynote the inaugural Business of Live Television Summit on Sept. 30 in New York City.

Licht, VP of programming for CBS News and executive producer of CBS This Morning; Cohen, host and executive producer of Watch What Happens Live; SNL director Don Roy King, and Espinoza, executive VP, general manager, Showtime Sports and Events Programming, will participate in Q&As moderated respectively by Melissa Grego, editor-in-chief of Broadcasting & Cable; Mark Robichaux, editor-in-chief of Multichannel News; Kent Gibbons, executive editor of Multichannel News; and Tom Umstead, programming and multimedia editor for Multichannel.com.

“This is the first event of its kind for us,” said Louis Hillelson, VP/group publisher of NewBay Media’s B&C and Multichannel News, “and we’ve attracted a stellar lineup of major players who will identify best practices being developed around live events, as well as tackle such critical questions as, What new technologies are improving workflows, reducing costs and increasing the production value of live broadcasts?”

Also on tap for the NewBay Media produced event is a presentation from Twitter and the United States Tennis Association on their partnership for the US Open.

The Business of Live Television Summit will explore the technology, business models and best practices that make live events work.

For more information, visit: http://livetelevisionsummit.com/

To register, visit: http://livetelevisionsummit.com/?page_id=22