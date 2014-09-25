Twitter and USTA Play Doubles at Live TV Summit

Twitter and the United States Tennis Association will present a social TV case study on their US Open partnership at the Business of Live TV Summit in New York City on Sept. 30.

Mike Park, product & content partnerships for Twitter Amplify, and Nicole Jeter West, senior director, ticketing and digital strategy for the USTA, will explore how the Twitter/USTA collaboration enhanced the fan experience, drove revenue and facilitated the distribution of @USOpen videos and photos.

Park and West join previously announced keynote speakers Andy Cohen, host of Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live, and Don Roy King, director of Saturday Night Live.

The Live TV Summit, presented by B&C’s parent company NewBay Media, is a one-day conference that will look at the business of live events, including the best practices, new business models and technology that are driving growth.

For more information, visit: http://livetelevisionsummit.com/