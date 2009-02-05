CBS News Launches Bob Schieffer Webcast

CBS News is launching a new weekly Webcast hosted by CBS News chief Washington correspondent and Face the Nation moderator Bob Schieffer. The program, Washington Unplugged, will premiere Feb. 6 with new 15-minute editions every Friday at 2 p.m. EST.

The decision to launch the Webcast comes following the success the network had with CBS Evening News anchor Katie Couric throughout the 2008 election. Couric hosted Webcasts following the network’s coverage during the party nominating conventions, election day itself and inauguration day.

"Following the success of the Election 2008 Webcast series with Katie Couric, we wanted to continue to create interesting Web programming that complements CBS News broadcasts," said Mark Larkin, Vice President of Programming and Operations, CBSNews.com in a statement. "For those who are closely monitoring the news events of the week and want to get more of a provocative analysis, this is the show for them."

Washington Unplugged will feature interviews with newsmakers and a discussion of the week's political news. Users can also submit questions that Schieffer may ask on the show.