CBS News: 'Just Watch' Couric

CBS News is gearing up for the debut of Katie Couric as the anchor of the evening news with a new promotional slogan and a listening tour, according to published reports.

The network has begun airing ads during CBS News programs featuring current Evening News anchor Bob Schieffer asking viewers to "Just Watch," along with footage of Couric on the phone. A second batch of ads, later this month, will show Couric talking about how to cover the news, CBS News President Sean McManus told the AP.

They will eventually run on CBS' other programming, as well as on other networks, and be followed in August with ads for specific segments on the CBS Evening News, he said.

Couric, who joins the program Sept. 5, is conducting a "listening tour" in six cities, soliciting viewers' opinions on how the news should look. CBS has torn down its former newsroom studio and is building a new one.