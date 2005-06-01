CBS News Execs Did Not Address Affils

There were no CBS News executives addressing an affiliates meeting in Las Vegas, as previously reported incorrectly here.

Comments regarding Bob Schieffer's interim tenure atop the evening news, reported to affiliates by a member of the CBS affiliates board, were made in a meeting several months ago between CBS executives and affiliate board members on a wide range of issues, some of which were characterized in a brief discussion Wednesday.

Due to an editor's error, our earlier report suggested news executives had spoken to the group, which was not the case.

Schieffer, who has gotten strong reviews for his anchoring, is scheduled to be keynote speaker at an affiliate luncheon on Thursday at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas.